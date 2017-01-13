Police data: Massachusetts sees slight bump in homicides

Homicides statewide have fallen since 2010

Published:
BOSTON (AP) — Police data indicates that there were 135 killings in Massachusetts last year, two more than in 2015.

The Boston Globe reports homicides rose by five in Boston last year.

State police recorded 67 homicides in municipalities outside of Boston, Worcester, Springfield and Pittsfield. That’s three more than in 2015.

The number of slayings remains among the lowest number of homicides in at least 12 years. Homicides statewide have fallen since 2010, which saw 220 killings.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office says crime fighting strategies aimed at gun traffickers and serious offenders have led to the steady decline in killings.

Prosecutors say prevention and intervention programs meant to keep young people out of the criminal justice system have also contributed.

