Our Lady of the Valley Church in Easthampton prepares for renovations

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Easthampton’s only remaining Roman Catholic Church undergoes renewal by way of extensive renovations.

Our Lady of the Valley church is beginning the final phase of its 170,000 dollar improvement program at the nearly 135 year old house of worship. Before the town’s three Roman Catholic Churches merged in 2010, Our Lady of the Valley was called Immaculate Conception.

Father Douglas McGonagle, of Our Lady of the Valley Church told 22News, these renovations will benefit the Parish. “There’s still a lot of grieving 7 years out. But people have been able to focus on the repairing of the church and beautification of the church to start making it our church.”

These renovations will hopefully be completed before Easter. Until then the faithful worship in a basement room. Church members raised all the improvement money themselves.