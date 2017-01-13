More than 3,000 pounds of mislabeled chicken soup recalled

LYNN, Mass. (AP) — Federal officials say a Massachusetts company is recalling more than 3,000 pounds of chicken soup due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

The federal Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service says Kettle Cuisine’s 24-ounce cups of “Mom’s Chicken Soup” with a “use by” date of Feb. 17 is actually Italian wedding soup with meatballs.

The recalled items were sent to Whole Foods Market stores in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Rhode Island.

Health officials say the soup’s unlabeled ingredients are known allergens and could harm those who consume them.

The products have the establishment number “P-18468” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

There haven’t been any confirmed reports of allergic reactions to the mislabeled soup.

The Lynn company didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.