Moisturizing the air

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – The cold winter air not only leaves our skin, but our homes more dry than ever. Herbal Information Specialist Jonathan Evans with the Herbarium showed us how to moisturize the air with essential oils.
Safety Tips:
- Store away from flame
- Store in cool place
- Close container immediately
- Keep away from kids/pets
- Don’t ingest by mouth
- Keep away from eyes, mouth, etc
- Rinse with Carrier oil if gets in mouth, etc
- Always use dispersant in bath water
- Don’t apply undiluted oils to skin
- Don’t use on open wounds
- Don’t use in pregnancy
- Don’t use on anyone receiving chemo or radiation
- Store only in glass bottles