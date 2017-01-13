Moisturizing the air

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – The cold winter air not only leaves our skin, but our homes more dry than ever. Herbal Information Specialist Jonathan Evans with the Herbarium showed us how to moisturize the air with essential oils.

Safety Tips:

Store away from flame

Store in cool place

Close container immediately

Keep away from kids/pets

Don’t ingest by mouth

Keep away from eyes, mouth, etc

Rinse with Carrier oil if gets in mouth, etc

Always use dispersant in bath water

Don’t apply undiluted oils to skin

Don’t use on open wounds

Don’t use in pregnancy

Don’t use on anyone receiving chemo or radiation

Store only in glass bottles