Michelle Obama: Saying goodbye is surprisingly emotional

(CNN) – As Washington prepares for a new president, the First Lady in New York overnight jokingly prepared for a new job, joining comedian Jimmy Fallon on his talk show, writing thank you notes, and even surprising audience members.

The First Lady has been no stranger to late night laughs over the last eight years, but her appearance Wednesday was different.

The 52-year-old wife and mother got emotional talking about what she sees as the future of hope. She said, “Kids are my heart. When I think about the fact that some of them are afraid about what’s to come, I don’t want them to be afraid, I want them to have hope for the future and I want them to move forward with strength and with hope.”

It’s been a tearful few days for the First Lady as the Obama family says farewell. From her final public event, honoring school counselors last week, to the president’s last address to the nation, where the whole family got choked up.