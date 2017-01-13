Mexico takes stand against Trump’s wall

(CNN) – This week, we heard Donald Trump reiterate that the U.S. will not ultimately foot the bill for his proposed wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. The Mexican president fired back, insisting his country will not pay for the wall.

But what is the sentiment among Mexicans?

We have seen uncertainty over the future prompted by fear and insecurity among the Mexican people. Since Trump’s election, the Mexican peso has plunged against the U.S. dollar. Add to that the Mexican government’s decision to raise gas prices, which has sent thousands of protestors to the street.

At Mexico’s holiest shrine, where thousands go to pray, the hope is that a higher power is listening and concerns, worries, and fears can be left behind.

Ramon Hernandez worries about the future, his family, and the economy. His hometown recently lost potential jobs when Ford announced it was no longer building a new factory. The same administration that calls this a U.S. victory says Mexico will eventually pay for a new wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Hernandez said that the idea sounds crazy. And he’s not alone.

Pedro Arellano said President-elect Trump is better off paying for a wall to be built around his own home. Making Mexicans pay for the wall along the border, he says, is just a threat.

Consul General Carlos Garcia acknowledges his job as one of Mexico’s top diplomats in U.S. has changed. When asked if Mexico would pay for the wall, Garcia said, “No way. The President of Mexico, President Pena-Nieto, and the entire government of Mexico, have again and again repeated Mexico won’t pay the wall.”

Garcia called the relationship between the two countries is one of the most complex in the world.