Memory of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. honored in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – One of America’s greatest champions of civil rights and equality was celebrated in Holyoke Friday morning.

The Greater Holyoke Council for Human Understanding held their annual Martin Luther King Junior Commemorative Breakfast at Slainte restaurant. Attendees were treated to a musical performance by members of the Holyoke High School madrigal singers, and joined in for the singing of the civil rights anthem “We Shall Overcome.”

Friday’s featured speaker was Dr. Willie Hall, Jr., a musician and professor at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, a national holiday to honor the slain civil rights leader, will be observed on Monday. If he were alive today, Dr. King would have turned 88 years old on Sunday.