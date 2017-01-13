Massachusetts Health Connector website seeing plenty of traffic

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Health insurance premiums increased for many residents this year. More customers are browsing the Health Connector website in search of a more affordable plan. About one quarter of Health Connector members switched plans during the current open enrollment period which began in November.

There was also a surge in new members. The Connector gained more than 3,700 members who signed up for health plans in western Massachusetts.

Communications Director Jason Lefferts told 22News that nearly 97 percent of Massachusetts residents are currently insured. The agency hopes to achieve 100 percent coverage by contacting minorities and non-English speakers.

“In terms of outreach, we spend a lot of time talking with particularly to ethnic populations,” Lefferts explained. We know in particular Spanish-speaking populations are a little less insured than the rest of the state, so we’ve been talking to them.”

Open enrollment ends on January 31. After that, it’ll be much harder to get health insurance in Massachusetts.