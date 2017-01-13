Massachusetts court upholds murder conviction in pipe bomb killing

The case led to new legal protections for women against stalkers.

BOSTON (AP) — The highest court in Massachusetts has upheld the first-degree murder conviction of a man who stalked a waitress for months, then mailed her a pipe bomb that exploded in her hands and killed her.

The Supreme Judicial Court ruled Friday in the case of Steven Caruso.

Caruso was a regular at the Bickford’s restaurant in Medford where Sandra Berfield worked. After Berfield rejected Caruso’s request for a date, he began stalking her.

Berfield was killed when she opened a package containing a pipe bomb in January 2000.

In his appeal, Caruso insisted he was not the person who put the package on Berfield’s porch. He also argued that the testimony of a jailhouse snitch should not have been allowed.

