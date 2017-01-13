Local musician Art Steele died following crash in Sunderland

SUNDERLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – A local musician died following a car crash in Sunderland late Thursday morning.

Sixty-five year-old Art Steele of Sunderland died Thursday at Baystate Franklin Medical Center after the crash on Old Amherst Road, Police Chief Erik Demetropoulos said.

Demetropoulos told 22News that at this point they are unsure whether Steele had suffered some sort of medical episode, which may have caused the crash- or whether he died from injuries that he sustained in the crash itself. The chief said that following the accident, Steele did not appear as though he had any obvious injuries.

According to Demetropoulos, Steele was driving down North Amherst Road approaching the intersection of Route 47, when he crossed over the center line and then went off the road- striking a stone wall and then going over the lawn of an apartment complex, with the van rolling over onto the complex’s driveway.

The Daily Hampshire Gazette reports that Steele was a well-regarded local guitarist, who has been active on the music scene since the 1960s.