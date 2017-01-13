Local landscapes now on display at Northampton City Hall

The exhibit will be on display through February

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Artist Leah Tompkins created a series of charcoal drawings and paintings titled “Beyond Boulder”.

The artist said she combined landscapes in France with local scenery to create the series. The exhibit launched on Friday as part of Northampton’s Arts Night Out.

Tompkins said she hopes people from throughout the Pioneer Valley will see the artwork; “I started studying rocks and rock formations around the area, up on the mountains, and down in the valleys. Then I took compositions from other people’s work to kind of guide me.”

The works will be on display on the second floor of the Northampton City Hall through February.

