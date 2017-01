STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – A tractor trailer accident has closed a westbound lane on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Sturbridge.

Massachusetts State Police Sgt. Swift told 22News the truck is off the road in between the on and off-ramps at Exit 9. The right lane there is closed while the truck is being towed.

Swift said the truck driver has a minor injury and it’s estimated to take between two and two and a half hours to tow the truck away.