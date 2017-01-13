Just one medical marijuana dispensary in western Massachusetts so far

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A year and 3 months after it opened, New England Treatment Access is still the only medical marijuana dispensary in western Massachusetts.

Massachusetts voters approved medical marijuana 4 years ago. There are 8 dispensaries in eastern Massachusetts. The only one open in western Massachusetts is New England Treatment Access on Conz St. in Northampton.

Proposals have been made to open medical marijuana dispensaries in Deerfield, Springfield, Southwick, and Amherst. Nothing has been set in stone yet.

NETA declined to give us a comment when we asked how they’ve managed hundreds of patients. A friend of a patient described for 22News how high she’s seen the demand at the shop.

Erin Samson, of Northampton said, “I’ve seen crazy lines out the door and I think they do need more out here. It helps. It makes it easier for those who need the medical marijuana to get what they need to feel better.”

The Department of Public Health only allows dispensaries to give a maximum 60-day supply to patients, which id 10 ounces. A patient sent us a viewer-email saying, because of the demand, products are regularly running out in Northampton.