HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Drivers are currently unable to exit Interstate 91 southbound at Exit 17 in Holyoke.

That is due to a downed tree on the ramp from the highway to Route 141.

#MAtraffic Ramp from Rte 91 S/B to x17 (Rte141) in #Holyoke closed due to downed tree. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 13, 2017

