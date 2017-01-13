House takes first steps to repeal Obamacare

(CNN) – The House of Representatives began the process of dismantling the Affordable Care Act on Friday, approving a budget resolution on a mostly party line vote. Top Republican leaders are saying they plan to move to replace Obamacare at the same time, but they are still struggling to come up with the details on how their plan will work.

The House of Representatives passed the resolution using a process known as “budget reconciliation,” to roll back major fiscal parts of the affordable healthcare act. It allows republicans to avoid a filibuster in the Senate. It is the same tactic democrats used to pass the law seven years ago.

Democrats are accusing GOP lawmakers, among other things, of trying to leave those who rely on health insurance high and dry.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi said, “Republican replacement plan is cut and run. Cut benefits, cut investments and hospitals that care for our people, cut jobs. It’s with no positive upside to it.”

While the budget resolution passed almost completely along party lines, there were a handful of republicans who sided with democrats and voted against the measure. For conservative members, the concern is budgetary. For moderate republicans, it’s that the party is repealing Obamacare before they have a concrete replacement.

Rep. Charlie Dent explained, “My main concern is that there would not be gaps in coverage for people who are currently subsidized also concerned about how the insurance markets might react.”

Majority leader Paul Ryan reiterated Thursday night the party’s commitment to “repeal and replace.” He said, “We want to do this at the same time, and in some cases in the same bill. So we want to advance repealing this law with its replacement at the same time.”