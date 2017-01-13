Local bars preparing for Patriots’ playoff game

TURNERS FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – The Patriots begin their quest for their fifth super bowl championship Saturday night at 8.

They’ll play the Houston Texans in Foxboro in the AFC Divisional Playoffs. The Patriots dominated the Texans back in week 3, winning 27-0 with their third-string quarterback. Tom Brady will be taking the snaps Saturday night. Fan confidence is high.

“I think its a great team, great quarterback do the job, that’s what they say and they’re going to do the job,” said John Dempsey of Turners Falls.

“This one I think will be an easy one, this one they will win pretty handily they’re definitely the better team,” said Monroe Phillips of Turners Falls.

The pats playoff game will also benefit businesses, like bars and restaurants, who are busy preparing for what they expect will be a high turnout in customers come Saturday night.

“We’re going to do half price appetizers right after kickoff right after the kitchen closes and hopefully we will have a good turnout,” said Sandra Escott, Bartender at Hubie’s Tavern in Turners Falls.

“It’s super helpful and the fact we are preparing for a whole bunch of appetizers, some munchie food, getting drinks ready, making sure all of our beers are up and ready to go,” said Bryanna Nadeau, Waitress at Black Cow Burger Bar in Turners Falls.

Both Nadeau and Escott told 22News they’re expecting their beer and wings to be top sellers Saturday.

Be sure to stay with 22News Saturday night. Ashley Afonso will have live coverage from Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.