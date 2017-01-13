Flag honoring Martin Luther King Jr. flies over Springfield City Hall

Students from the Martin Luther King Charter School in Springfield prepared to the civil rights leader's accomplishments.

Sy Becker Published: Updated:
king-flag-springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The flag honoring the memory of the late Dr. Martin Luther King flies over Springfield City Hall on Friday evening.

The flag’s raising, honoring the memory of the slain civil rights leader, followed a stirring tribute at City Hall.

Students from the Martin Luther King Charter School in Springfield prepared a program honoring the words and the accomplishments of Dr. King.

5th grader Serenity Figueroa felt flattered to speak the words of the civil rights movement’s most iconic figure; “I kind of felt nervous but I felt they supported me.”

Dr. King would have been 88 years old Sunday. His legacy was honored Friday by observances in Springfield, Holyoke and other cities across America.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s