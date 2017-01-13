Firefighters working to put out house fire in Belchertown

Other departments called in to assist

By Published: Updated:
Photo courtesy Belchertown Police Department
Photo courtesy Belchertown Police Department

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters in Belchertown are working to put out a house fire on Rockrimmon Street Friday morning.

An office worker at the Belchertown Fire Department, who identified herself as Anne, told 22News the call for the fire came in at 8:00 a.m. Firefighters from Ludlow were also called in to help put out the fire.

Administrative Assistant to the Belchertown Police Chief David Squire told 22News Rockrimmon Street is temporarily closed off to drivers.

There is no word on any injuries or if anyone was home at the time.

