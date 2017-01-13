Event brings dads & daughters together from across western Mass.

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 150 people attended the 4th annual “50 Dads and Daughter Nite Out” in Agawam, Friday night.

The event was hosted at Chez Josef, where dads and their daughters were served dinner, followed by dancing and giveaway contests.

Kelly Watkins, the event coordinator, told 22News she holds the “nite out” to give dads in the community an opportunity to have a date night with their daughters.

One father, Boysan Hodgson, explained why events like these are so important; “I want my daughter to grow up with as many positive male role models in her life as possible, and that starts with me.”

Watkins said Friday night’s turnout was the biggest in the four years she’s been hosting the event.