Dr. Phil – “Was her boyfriend falsely convicted of sexual assault?”

Matt, 34, was convicted of indecent assault and corruption of a minor

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – Twenty-two-year-old Sara, mom to a 2-year-old daughter, is dating Matt, a registered sex offender.

Matt, 34, was convicted of indecent assault and corruption of a minor; however, he insists he is innocent.

Sara’s parents, Anne and Dovelle, claim they are terrified that Matt might do something to their granddaughter and say they will seek custody if Sara doesn’t leave Matt.

Sara wants Dr. Phil’s help to prove to her family that Matt is not a liar or a sexual predator.

Watch Dr. Phil today at 3 on 22News.

