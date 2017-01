SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A small section of Carew Street in East Springfield has been shut down, due to a crash that brought down a light pole and a wire.

The crash is near 1343 Carew Street, which is close to the intersection of Carew Street and St. James Avenue.

Carew Street is shut down between St. James Boulevard and St. James Avenue.

There is no word at this time on injuries in the crash.