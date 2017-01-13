Community feels President Obama accomplished a lot under difficult circumstances

In this Jan. 20, 2009 file photo, President-elect Barack Obama and Michelle Obama walk out of St. John's Episcopal Church across from the White House in Washington. Obama was a fresh-faced 47-year-old at the beginning of his presidency. (AP file)
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of people filled the Springfield Sheraton Hotel ballroom 8 years ago to watch Barack Obama take oath as President of the United States.

Community activist Sophia Jeffery was there that day; “He still inspires people, even after eight years. There was a lot of hope, people expected change, wanted change. He made efforts, but every time he started to make some impact there was a roadblock put in.”

Springfield NAACP President, Reverend Talbert Swan credits President Obama for the country’s economic recovery, despite congressional roadblocks. “The main goal as spoken by the leadership, Mr. McConnell to make Mr. Obama a one term president, basically to obstruct everything he tried to put forward.”

YaJaira Olivo of Springfield also feels forces beyond Obama’s control blocked his programs for social progress; “He did what he could, I don’t have any hard feelings. I really think he did an excellent job, and I would vote for him all over again.”

Obama’s presidency ends next Friday.

