Chlorine taste, smell possible for Springfield-area water customers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents of Springfield, Agawam, Ludlow, Longmeadow, and East Longmeadow may notice a slight chlorine taste or smell in their drinking water. That is because of a change to the disinfection process at the West Parish Filters Water Treatment Plant, which is run by the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission.

Commission spokesperson Joyce Mulvaney told 22News that the chlorine levels in the drinking water are still well below the maximum limits set by the EPA and the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection.

Chlorine is used to disinfect drinking water to kill disease-causing bacteria and viruses.

Mulvaney says that if you are sensitive to the change, there are a couple of things you can do to eliminate the taste or smell:

Put a pitcher of tap water in the refrigerator- the chlorine will dissipate over several hours

Use a carbon filter, either in a pitcher or attached to your faucet, in order to reduce the chlorine taste.