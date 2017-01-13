Chicopee PD: OUI driver shouted “N-word” at officer

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – An alleged repeat drunk driver drove away after being involved in a crash, and later shouted threats and racial slurs at a police officer, a Chicopee Police spokesperson says.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News that an off-duty police officer had to assist in order to get 50 year-old Kevin McKenna of South Hadley under arrest.

Wilk says that Officer Robert Kalisz was called to the area of 1885 Memorial Drive shortly after 2:30 Thursday afternoon, for a report of a car accident. When he got there, he found a pickup truck and another vehicle that had been involved in a crash. Kalisz told the drivers of both vehicles to pull into a nearby parking lot, but the driver of the truck drove away.

Wilk says Kalisz was able to stop the man, later identified as McKenna, on Britton Street. Wilk says that Kalisz asked McKenna why he drove away, to which he responded that he had not been involved in any accident.

Smelling “a strong odor of alcoholic beverage,” Wilk says that Kalisz told McKenna to turn off the truck and get out. The driver allegedly refused, and cursed at Kalisz, also using the “N-word” and saying: “I will bury you!”

Wilk says Kalisz then tried to reach in and shut off the truck himself. McKenna batted his arm away and became more combative. The officer called for backup and used his pepper spray on McKenna, but Wilk says he would not calm down. Ultimately, an off-duty officer came to Kalisz’s aid, and they were able to get McKenna out of the truck and into custody, all the while Wilk says the suspect tried to fight them off.

McKenna was then taken by ambulance to the hospital for evaluation, and Wilk says that McKenna continued screaming threats and racial slurs, and later tried to fight the medical personnel who were trying to evaluate him.

McKenna faces the following charges:

OUI liquor, 2 nd offense

offense Leaving the scene of a property damage crash

Disorderly conduct

Resisting arrest

He was released on $100 bail, and is scheduled for arraignment in Chicopee District Court.