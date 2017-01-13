One arrested after car crashed into Westfield home Thursday

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was arrested and another was hurt after a car crashed into a home in Westfield Thursday night.

State Police Lt. Jeff Bower told 22News a trooper originally tried to pull the car over along Route 10 and 202 in the downtown area around 11:00 p.m., before the driver took off towards the Great River Bridge. Bower said the driver tried to loop back around and made a turn onto Union Avenue, where he or she lost control and struck several cars before eventually crashing into the house.

A person in one of the cars that was hit was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK.