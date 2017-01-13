Boots recalled for accidental swastika imprint

(CNN) – A shoe company is apologizing after a brand of its boots went viral for all the wrong reasons.

A Reddit user posted pictures online after he discovered that the soles of his polar fox boots left behind small swastika-shaped prints. The Reddit user wrote: “There was an angle I didn’t get to see when ordering my new work boots.”

The viral post has been viewed more than two million times, and there is no shortage of opinions.

Conal International Trading Incorporated in the City of Industry is the company that makes and sells the polar fox boot, which can be found on Amazon.

A manager at Conal said that they are now recalling the boot. He said it was unintentional, and that they weren’t aware of the questionable design until they saw the complaint on Reddit.

In a later statement, Conal called the design an “obvious mistake” made by its manufacturers in China. The company also wrote that it never intended to have swastika designs on its shoes.