Body of missing teen dirt biker discovered

Todd Allen of Sterling, Connecticut disappeared on the day after Christmas

Associated Press Published:
todd-allen
Todd Allen. Image Courtesy: Connecticut State Police

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — State police say they have found the body of an 18-year-old man from Sterling, Connecticut who disappeared while out on his dirt bike last month.

Police say the whereabouts of the remains were acquired during their investigation into the disappearance of Todd Allen and they have identified a “person of interest” in his death.

Police say they were in the process of recovering the body Friday, but did not say where it was found.

Allen, known as TJ, went missing on Dec. 26. Two friends had reported that he sent them text messages saying he had fallen from his motorcycle and hurt his leg.

Police traced Allen’s cellphone to a pond in Killingly, but an extensive search that stretched into Rhode Island turned up nothing.

