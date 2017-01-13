3 New England college football games slated for Fenway Park

Fenway Park is scheduled to host three games

BOSTON (AP) — College football is returning to one of professional baseball’s most iconic venues.

Fenway Park is scheduled to host three games next fall featuring teams from New England.

The first game is scheduled for Nov. 10 when Brown plays Dartmouth. It will actually be the third time the Ivy League teams play at Fenway.

The next day, UMass will be the home team against Maine, a first for both schools.

On Nov. 18, UConn will be the home team against Boston College. It will be the 77th time the Eagles have played at Fenway, but the first for the Huskies.

The last college football game at Fenway was in 2015 when Notre Dame defeated Boston College 19-16.

