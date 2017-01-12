Woman’s decomposed body found in Brookline home she shared with sister

Officials wouldn't say why the woman's sister didn't call police when she died.

Associated Press Published:
Photo Courtesy: Thinkstock
Photo Courtesy: Thinkstock

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — A woman who vanished a year and half ago has been found dead amid heavy clutter in a $1.2 million home near Boston where she lived with her sister.

The Boston Globe reports a visiting cousin found the significantly decomposed body of 67-year-old Hope Wheaton in Wheaton’s Brookline home last month.

The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office says the condition of Wheaton’s body aligned with a report that she died in the summer of 2015. Officials say her body showed no clear signs of trauma or foul play.

The medical examiner hasn’t released a cause of death.

Wheaton’s 74-year-old sister, Lynda Waldman hasn’t been charged. Officials wouldn’t say why Waldman didn’t call police when her sister died.

Wheaton’s relatives, including Waldman, couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

___

Information from: The Boston Globe, http://www.bostonglobe.com

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s