Mass. woman lived in home with dead sister for 1 year

(CNN/WCVB) – According to neighbors the front door of the once stately brick home was nailed shut .the two elderly sisters, described as recluses.

George Tolis, neighbor: “I never saw a single person go in and out. I never saw a car in the driveway or a car parked outside.”

Last month, a 67 yrs. old woman, the younger of the 2 sisters, was found decomposing under the kitchen table.

Her body was there for a year and a half detectives found no signs of trauma or foul play. Brookline police confirming a visiting relative reported the gruesome discovery.

The 5 bedroom house in total disrepair. The roof leaking. No heat or running water.

“The older sister in her 70’s had continued living in squalor. With what officials describe as signs of hoarding disorder. Neighbors say they reported the disrepair months earlier,” said Tolis.

