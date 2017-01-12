Mass. woman lived in home with dead sister for 1 year

Her body was there for a year and a half detectives found no signs of trauma or foul play.

Jorqe Quiroga, WCVB Published: Updated:
woman-lived-with-dead-sister

(CNN/WCVB) – According to neighbors the front door of the once stately brick home was nailed shut .the two elderly sisters, described as recluses.

George Tolis, neighbor: “I never saw a single person go in and out. I never saw a car in the driveway or a car parked outside.”

Last month, a 67 yrs. old woman, the younger of the 2 sisters, was found decomposing under the kitchen table.

Her body was there for a year and a half detectives found no signs of trauma or foul play. Brookline police confirming a visiting relative reported the gruesome discovery.

The 5 bedroom house in total disrepair. The roof leaking. No heat or running water.

“The older sister in her 70’s had continued living in squalor. With what officials describe as signs of hoarding disorder. Neighbors say they reported the disrepair months earlier,” said Tolis.

Copyright 2017 WCVB/CNN

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s