DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Drivers in Deerfield are being told to avoid Upper Road, due to a downed tree.

The Deerfield Police Department tweeted a picture of the tree bringing down wires over the roadway, near 207 Upper Road.

Upper Road is currently closed, and there is no estimate at this time as to when it will re-open.

Eversource Energy is only reporting three customers out of power in the town of Deerfield.