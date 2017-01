LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Two lanes of Interstate 91 southbound in Longmeadow are closed, due to a truck rollover.

The crash is not far from the Bark Haul Road underpass, and traffic is backed up to the Longmeadow Curve.

#MAtraffic Alert: Longmeadow- I-91 SB near CT State Line: Truck rollover. 2 lanes closed. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) January 12, 2017

State Police Lt. William Loiselle told 22News that an ambulance has been called in, but he has no word at this point on injuries.

He said that it will take quite a while for the crash to be cleared up, so drivers should avoid the area.