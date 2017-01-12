Three arrested in Orlando manhunt

Orlando police have arrested three people accused of aiding Markeith Loyd evade capture after he allegedly gunned down an officer in a Walmart parking lot.
(WESH) Florida authorities are making good on promises to go after people they think helped a fugitive in the weeks before he was wanted in the fatal shooting of an Orlando police sergeant.

Markeith Loyd’s niece, Lakensha Smith-Loyd, was arrested Wednesday on an accessory charge. Later the same day, authorities arrested an ex-girlfriend of Loyd’s: Jameis Slaughter, who also faces an accessory charge.

And a day earlier, Zarghee Mayan, the fugitive’s supervisor at a New Texas Fried Chicken, was arrested on the same charge.

According to an arrest affidavit, Mayan was aware that Loyd had been accused of killing Sade Dixon, 24, and helped him avoid apprehension.

Deputies said Mayan met with Loyd at least two times after Dixon was killed.

