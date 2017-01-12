The effect of the recent warm weather on winter sales

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Just a few days ago the ground was covered with snow but when you woke up Thursday morning all or most of the snow in your yard had probably disappeared.

Last week we were getting snow, then it got really cold with low temperatures down below zero earlier this week.

The weather had been great for those who enjoy winter sports especially compared to what we had last year. People have been coming into the Ski Haus in East Longmeadow.

“We’re selling a lot of our parkas our skis our boots and a lot of the other accessories like gloves and goggles this time of year that people just have a need for,” said Scott Walulak the owner of the Ski Haus in East Longmeadow.

But now with record breaking warmth with temperatures in the 50s along with the rain, a lot of the snow is gone.

“I think as the cold and the snow came in December things kinda kicked into high gear and things have kind of turnaround from the last 6, 7, 8 weeks and one thing to keep in mind, even though we get the green grass effect locally, people forget there is great skiing up north still,” said Scott Walulak.

So far this winter we’ve gotten 14.5 inches of snow. Last winter we only got 17 inches of snow during the entire season.

It looks like the very mild weather we’ve been experiencing is about to come to an end and that will be good for local ski areas for making snow.