Stretch your dollar on the necessities in 2017

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The savings can add up, especially on the day-to-day items. If you don’t have time to clip coupons this year, don’t worry. Even expert couponers say, that’s not the only secret to saving.

It’s the necessities in life that add up and we think we can’t control, or can we? Super saver Nicole LaFrance, with Yes We Coupon, let us in on a few of her secrets.

For example, pay close attention to the cover of those store flyers. Those are the lowest prices you’ll find, designed to get you in the store.

“The deals that they want to just get you in the store and buy, those are called “loss leaders.” The store usually takes a hit on those just because they want you to come in and buy those things. So don’t pass those up, be paying attention to those,” LaFrance said. “Usually it’s things like cereal, toilet paper, paper towels, laundry detergent, stuff everyone can use and everyone’s looking to save money on those things.”

Just be careful when you go to buy it. Know that they’re hoping you’ll spend more money on other things. Next, instead of clipping coupons, make that smart phone work for you.

Start looking for savings right there.

“Stop and Shop, Shop Rite, both of those stores in my area actually offer apps with digital coupons you can load right to your card and then when you scan your card at checkout, they automatically come off,” she added.

If you are looking for coupons, she gave us her three favorite websites to find them: coupons.com, redplum.com and smartsource.com. Also consider buying discounted gift cards from sites like Gift Card Granny. If it’s a store or restaurant you visit often, it’s a guaranteed savings.

