Stress ages everybody, especially the President of the United States

(MEDIA GENERAL) — As Barack Obama wraps up his second term as president, people are looking back and reflecting on his lega– and who is the strapping, young man taking the oath of office?

When Obama took office he was a fresh 47-year-old eager to bring reform to Washington. As he steps down from the presidency Jan. 20, he is a graying 55-year-old that has taken his fair share of punches during his two terms.

Due to the high-stress nature of the position, the White House ages presidents faster than normal, according to several scientific studies.

Dr. Michael Irwin of the UCLA Neuropsychiatric Institute agrees with studies, telling the Daily Mail, “it is unequivocal that significant life stress perceived by a person does accelerate aging.”

However, that does not mean presidents necessarily will die young. A 2011 study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association shows that though presidents typically exhibit signs of aging during office, they often outlive standard life expectancy.

Studies agree the job takes its toll on them all. Take a look at this gallery of past presidents and see for yourself.

A wrinkle in time: How presidents age through their presidency View as list View as gallery Open Gallery BEFORE -- President Ronald Reagan gives a thumbs-up sign to the crowd as his wife, first lady Nancy Reagan, waves from limousine during the inaugural parade in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 1981. (AP file) AFTER -- President Ronald Reagan gives his final interview to wire service reporters in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Jan. 20, 1989. (AP file) BEFORE -- U.S. President George Herbert Walker Bush addresses the audience outside the Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 1989, after he was sworn in as the 41st president of the United States. (AP file) AFTER -- President George H.W. Bush gives a thumbs-up outside Bethesda Naval Hospital, in Bethesda, Maryland,, on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 1993 after his annual physical examination. (AP file) BEFORE -- President Bill Clinton sings along with Kermit the Frog, Hillary Clinton and actress Markie Post, right, during the Salute to Children performance at the Kennedy Center in Washington, Jan. 20, 1993. (AP file) AFTER -- President Bill Clinton and first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton, D-N.Y. pose on the North Portico of the White House before leaving for Capitol Hill, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2001. (AP file) BEFORE -- President George W. Bush speaks at his inauguration after becoming the 43rd President on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2001, in Washington. (AP file) AFTER -- Former President George W. Bush, right, congratulates President Barack Obama as former first lady Laura Bush looks on after Obama was sworn in at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2009. (AP file) BEFORE -- President-elect Barack Obama and Michelle Obama walk out of St. John's Episcopal Church across from the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2009. (AP file) AFTER -- President Barack Obama waves after the conclusion of his farewell address at McCormick Place in Chicago, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)