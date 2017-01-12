State fire marshal looking into cause of Ludlow house fire

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Hours after the fire started, what was once a home on Center Street in Ludlow is now a pile of smoldering debris.

The state fire marshal is looking into the cause of the early morning fire at 1400 Center Street. Ludlow Fire Captain Ryan Pease told 22News that the owner of the home was out of town at the time of the fire, and has been contacted.

Pease noted that there are no fire hydrants on the section of Center Street where the house is located, but that would not have made a difference, because by the time firefighters got there, there were already flames shooting out of the building.

The nearest house to 1400 Center Street is about 40 to 50 yards away, and Pease said that if a fire of this magnitude would have happened in a more densely-settled area, more houses could have been damaged.

