Several fire departments working to put out house fire on Center Street in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters are working to put out a house fire in Ludlow early Thursday morning.

Ludlow Fire Department Private Dan Mckenney told 22News they were called to 1400 Center Street in Ludlow at around 2:30 a.m. for a house fire. When firefighters got there, the house was fully engulfed in flames.

McKenney said since there are no fire hydrants on that section of Center Street, firefighters have to fill tanker trucks with water a couple of streets away where the nearest hydrants are located.

Firefighters from Ludlow, Granby, and Belchertown had to use tanker trucks to pour water onto the house. The Wilbraham Fire Department is helping cover the Ludlow Fire Department while they continue to put out the flames.

McKenney said no one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries have been reported.

A cause of the fire has not been determined.