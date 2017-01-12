CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – It’s a delicious dessert you’ve never heard of! Nancy Parent, Owner of Tiers of Joy in Ludlow, showed us how to make Self-Saucing Pudding,

Self-Saucing Pudding

Baking Info: 350 degree oven, approximately 35-40 minutes

Tools Needed

deep sided 8 cup pan (like a casserole pan), GREASED

3 bowls; 1 large, 2 medium size bowl

Whisk

Metal spoon

Spatula

Ingredients

1 cup all SELF RISING flour *

2 Tablespoons of cocoa

½ cup (packed) brown sugar

1/3 cup (5 Tablespoons) butter, melted and slightly cooled

½ cup milk

1 egg, slightly beaten

½ teaspoon vanilla

Sauce:

¾ cup (packed) brown sugar

2 Tablespoons of cocoa

1 ¾ cup BOILING water

*You can make your own Self Rising flour by removing 2 TBS of flour from a cup of flour and replacing it with 2 TBS of corn starch and sift a couple of times to incorporate

Directions

In a large bowl combine the dry ingredients (flour, cocoa, brown sugar).

In a medium bowl combine melted butter, slightly beaten egg, milk.

Using a whisk, add the liquid ingredients to the dry ingredients until combined

Pour this batter into a greased, high walled baking dish. Smooth the top.

In a small bowl mix ¾ c of brown of sugar and the 2 TBS of cocoa.

Sprinkle evenly over the top of the batter.

Using a METAL spoon (touch the surface with the “bowl” side UP), pour the boiling water slowly and directly on to the back of the spoon to avoid splashing.

Serving: Let the pudding cool about 5-10 minutes before serving….the sauce will be VERY hot. However, if you wait too long, the sauce will be absorbed. Serve with whipped cream, ice cream, and/or fresh berries.

ALTERNATIVE:

Lemon self saucing: Add 1 tsp of lemon rind into the batter dry ingredients.

Sauce – replace ½ cup of the boiling water with ½ c lemon juice.

Serving with whipped cream and raspberries would be delightful!