CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – It’s a delicious dessert you’ve never heard of! Nancy Parent, Owner of Tiers of Joy in Ludlow, showed us how to make Self-Saucing Pudding,
Self-Saucing Pudding
Baking Info: 350 degree oven, approximately 35-40 minutes
Tools Needed
deep sided 8 cup pan (like a casserole pan), GREASED
3 bowls; 1 large, 2 medium size bowl
Whisk
Metal spoon
Spatula
Ingredients
1 cup all SELF RISING flour *
2 Tablespoons of cocoa
½ cup (packed) brown sugar
1/3 cup (5 Tablespoons) butter, melted and slightly cooled
½ cup milk
1 egg, slightly beaten
½ teaspoon vanilla
Sauce:
¾ cup (packed) brown sugar
2 Tablespoons of cocoa
1 ¾ cup BOILING water
*You can make your own Self Rising flour by removing 2 TBS of flour from a cup of flour and replacing it with 2 TBS of corn starch and sift a couple of times to incorporate
Directions
In a large bowl combine the dry ingredients (flour, cocoa, brown sugar).
In a medium bowl combine melted butter, slightly beaten egg, milk.
Using a whisk, add the liquid ingredients to the dry ingredients until combined
Pour this batter into a greased, high walled baking dish. Smooth the top.
In a small bowl mix ¾ c of brown of sugar and the 2 TBS of cocoa.
Sprinkle evenly over the top of the batter.
Using a METAL spoon (touch the surface with the “bowl” side UP), pour the boiling water slowly and directly on to the back of the spoon to avoid splashing.
Serving: Let the pudding cool about 5-10 minutes before serving….the sauce will be VERY hot. However, if you wait too long, the sauce will be absorbed. Serve with whipped cream, ice cream, and/or fresh berries.
ALTERNATIVE:
Lemon self saucing: Add 1 tsp of lemon rind into the batter dry ingredients.
Sauce – replace ½ cup of the boiling water with ½ c lemon juice.
Serving with whipped cream and raspberries would be delightful!