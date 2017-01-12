Record warmth now, but cold air is coming through

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts experienced a record high temperature Thursday; beating the record of 52 degrees set in 2006 at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee. But if you are enjoying the mild weather, keep in mind that it won’t last!

The current warmth is all thanks to a south-southwest wind. That is going to change as cold air moves in. The leading edge of the cold air is known as a “cold front,” and a cold front will be moving through late Thursday night into Friday. That will change the direction of the winds, to be out of the west and northwest; helping to drop the temperatures.

It appears as though the coldest air will settle in on Saturday, but thankfully, we do have another warmup to look forward to as we head into next week.