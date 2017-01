HOLLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – A leaking propane tank has caused the temporarily closure of a roadway in Holland.

Union Road is shut down from Mashapaug Road to Lake Drive. According to Holland Police, a 100-gallon propane tank was discovered to be leaking at a home in the area.

No injured have been reported, and the road is closed as a precaution while firefighters try to remove the leaking tank.

The road closure is expected to be lifted by the early afternoon.