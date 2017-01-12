Police: Springfield man attempted to get away on dirt bike

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police arrested a 21-year-old man from Springfield this week after he was allegedly riding a dirt bike in the city’s Indian Orchard section without a helmet.

According to Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney, officers were patrolling on Page Boulevard when they allegedly saw Malik Reed-Lewis, of 273 Centre Street, riding a bright green dirt bike without a helmet on, and at high speeds.

As officers were attempting to catch-up to Malik, he allegedly left the bike near Smallwood Street and then ran to another suspect who was waiting with a different dirt bike, Delaney said. Police chased the two suspects, who were both not wearing helmets.

Delaney said the officers were investigating the area when they reportedly saw the two suspects come back to the green dirt bike near Smallwood Street; Malik then kick-started the bike and took off, almost causing an accident.

Malik was eventually caught and arrested after the dirt bike stalled near Hobson Street, and he attempted to run away on foot, Delaney said. He was charged with the following:

Operation of a Recreational Vehicle on a Public Way

Unlicensed Operation

Operation of an Unregistered Vehicle

Operating an Uninsured Vehicle

Reckless Operation

Refusing to Submit for Police

Delaney said Malik was scheduled to be arraigned in Springfield District Court on Thursday, but the Auto Theft Squad is investigating whether the dirt bike is stolen, so he could face additional charges.