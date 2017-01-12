Police: Man stole home security camera system from Springfield Walmart

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police arrested a man who they say stole a security camera system from Walmart on Wednesday.

Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney told 22News a police detective happened to be at the Walmart on Boston Road, when a loss prevention officer from the store came up to him and said a man was in the middle of stealing a “Night Owl Video Security/DVR Camera System.”

Delaney said the detective watched as 24-year-old Ruben Santiago picked up the box and made his way through the grocery section, toward a side fire exit where he left the store. Santiago allegedly ran through backyards of homes in the area of Contessa and Grayson Drive until a police dog tracked his scent and officers were able to arrest him.

Santiago is being charged with theft over $250.00 and is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Springfield District Court.