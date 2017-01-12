Pet of the Week: Smokey the cat

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – In this edition of Pet of the Week, we were introduced to Smokey, an 11-year-old Domestic Longhair Mix cat. Lee Chambers, Manager of Marketing and Communications at Dakin Humane Society, and Emily Potter, Gift Processor at Dakin Humane Society, told us about Smokey, and about Dakin’s program to adopt “barn cats”.

Background

Smokey is an indoor kitty who – believe it or not – will take a leisurely stroll with you through the neighborhood while on his harness and leash! In his previous homes he lived with older kids (and loved them) other kitties (and coexisted very peacefully) but hasn’t lived with a dog before. Smokey is very affectionate and enjoys attention. He’s talkative too, especially when he hasn’t seen you for a while! Come meet this charmer at our Springfield Adoption & Education Center.

This pet’s profile: https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt-a-pet-full.html#!/pet/31659170

Other Events, Happenings:

Dakin’s Barn Cats Program Seeks Adopters

Right now Dakin Humane Society has several Barn Cats seeking a home. These are kitties who need a specific placement: They are meant to live outdoors in any of the following structures:

Barns

Stables

Outbuildings

Garages

Or other structures that you would like to keep rodent-free!

These are working cats (already spayed/neutered) who love having a job to do, they’re not terribly human-centric, they like to be outside and patrolling their space. These are cats who are not interested in being household companions, sometimes because they are fearful of people or have no interest in using litterboxes or being confined. Adopting one of these cats – and putting them to work – gives this kitty a purpose. We’ll provide you with a free winter shelter structure for each barn cat adopted to help keep them warm in their environment. Our staff will offer advice to help acclimate your new cat to their outdoor structure.

You are asked to provide the following:

Shelter in a barn, outbuilding, or stable.

Daily food and water (cats cannot live on mice alone).

Long-term veterinary care.

A secure place to keep the cat for the first couple of weeks while she acclimates to your barn. This should be an enclosure like a tack or feed room. We can loan you an introduction cage if you need one.

If you are adopting a barn cat during the months of October through April, you need to provide a winter shelter structure (free from Dakin) for them to sleep in.

Adoption Costs

The $30 adoption fee for barn cats helps us cover some of their medical costs. Since many of these cats thrive in the company of other cats, we offer a $10 discount off the total when adopting more than one barn cat at one time.

For more information visit dakinhumane.org.