New probe into handling of Clinton email scandal

(CNN) – The Justice Department’s internal watchdog has launched a new probe into the way the department – and the FBI specifically – handled Hillary Clinton’s private email server investigation.

The Justice Department has been criticized for how it handled the investigation, especially when it came to how the public was notified.

Democrats blame FBI director James Comey for contributing to their 2016 loss. Comey dropped a bombshell in late October, saying the FBI found more emails that could be connected to the investigation into Clinton’s handling of classified material – which had months earlier seemed closed.

Senator Dick Durbin (D) Illinois, said, “I think steps were taken by the director of the FBI near the election which were not precedented…. his statement about where they were going to open an investigation or closing of an investigation was not fair, professional or consistent with the policies of the FBI.”

Sentiments that are somewhat shared by Republican representative Jason Chaffetz from Utah. “I don’t think it was THE factor in swaying the election, but I do think it was A factor, and I think we should look at it.”

The review will examine several allegations, including that DOJ and FBI employees improperly disclosed non-public information, and that the timing of the FBI’s release of certain Freedom of Information Act requests right before the election was improper.

Former Hillary Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook said, “No American should be ok with intervention by government officials, or certainly by foreign powers, doing things that might have some undue influence on the outcome of the election.”

