More unanswered questions coming from Trump transition

(CNN) – President-elect Donald Trump faces plenty of questions coming out of his news conference. Among them are ethical concerns about how close he is to his real estate holdings, and exactly how Obamacare will be dealt with.

Add vice President Joe Biden to the list of critics, who don’t think Donald Trump is going far enough in his plan to separate himself from his real estate empire when he becomes President. Biden says, “I don’t think he’s done enough. If he doesn’t, he may sink in the swamp.”

Biden’s comments come one day after the head of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics took the rare step of criticizing the incoming President’s proposal for turning his real estate empire over to a trust run by his sons, instead of a blind trust – that would have completely shielded Trump from his businesses.

Office of Government Ethics Director Walter M. Shaub, Jr. says, “The plan the President-elect has announced doesn’t meet the standards that the best of his nominees are meeting and that every President in the past four decades has met.”

Thursday, the transition team brushed off those comments.

But in an interview with NBC, Biden zeroed in on Trump’s own admission at his news conference yesterday, that a businessman in Dubai just offered him a multi-billion dollar deal. Trump said, “I was offered $2 billion to do a deal in Dubai, a number of deals. And I turned it down. I didn’t have to turn it down”

Biden says, “I found it bizarre to talk about, ‘well I could have made a $2 billion. I could have done both but I decided not to.’ As if you are doing me a favor. I mean, the country a favor.”

The President-elect raised more eyebrows when he tweeted his support for the family member of the L.L. Bean clothing brand, who’s faced calls for a boycott over a donation made to a pro-Trump super-PAC.

Trump tweeted: “Thank you to Linda Bean of L.L. Bean for your great support and courage. People will support you even more now. Buy L.L. Bean.”

There are other questions coming out of Trump’s news conference. The President-elect suggested Republicans in Congress could repeal and replace Obamacare on a single day, saying, “It will be repeal and replace. It will be essentially simultaneously. It will be various segments, you understand, but will most likely be on the same day or the same week, but probably the same day.”

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell appeared to tamp down expectations, saying, “The next step will then be the legislation to finally repeal Obamacare and move us toward smarter health policies. The repeal legislation will include a stable transition period as we work toward patient-centered health care.”

