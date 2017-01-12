“Major telecommunications fault” affecting phone customers in Orange

Verizon landline customers unable to connect to Time Warner telephone customers

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Some telephone customers in eastern Franklin County and northwestern Worcester County may be having some problems with their service. According to the North Quabbin Chamber of Commerce, there is a “major telecommunications fault” affecting Verizon and Time Warner customers in the Orange and Athol areas.

The chamber says that Verizon landline phone customers are receiving a rapid busy signal every time they call customers who use Time Warner for their telephone service. LifeLine subscribers may also discover that their service does not work.

The issue has been a concern for some local medical practices, who reported to the chamber that patients have had difficulty reaching them.

The problem began at around 7:00 Wednesday morning, and has been ongoing. The chamber says that both companies are aware of the problem, but there is no word at this time on when it will be fixed.

