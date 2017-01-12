Live 155 project to bring new housing, retail to Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – New housing is being built in downtown Northampton. A nearly $20 million project is underway to bring 70 apartments and new retail space to Pleasant Street.

The new location will be called Live 155. It is located at 155 Pleasant Street, conveniently across the street from the new Amtrak station, as well as the bike path and bus stops.

Live 155 replaces the former Northampton Lodging building, which HAP Housing bought in July of last year. HAP Housing project manager Peter Serafino told 22News that the space is expected to be complete in February of 2018, and residents can move in that March.

Serafino anticipates that there will be a strong demand for housing, and a former Northampton resident agrees.

“There is a lot of college students who could possibly find some affordable housing, and it’s always great to be downtown. I know it’s always one of my fun things to do,” said Dawn Farquhar, who now lives in Longmeadow.

The four-story building will have 47 affordable and 23 market-rate rental apartments, as well as 2,600 square feet of retail space that can accommodate four stores. Those retailers have not yet been selected.

Those who live in the former Northampton Lodging have been moved to temporary housing, but can apply for any of the new apartments.