Leominster man charged with child rape ruled dangerous

LEOMINSTER, Mass. (AP) — A Leominster man charged with raping two young girls and threatening to kill them if they told anyone has been found to be dangerous.

Jonathan Ferrer Nieves can be held for up to four months without bail after a judge deemed him to be a danger to society at a hearing Wednesday.

Prosecutors say the 27-year-old Nieves repeatedly raped the girls at knifepoint over a two-year-period that ended in December and video recorded the assaults. Prosecutors say the victims are ages 10 and 14.

He’s charged with aggravated rape, indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, lascivious pose of a child nude, and witness intimidation.

Nieves’ attorney said his client denies the charges and argued that he should be released on home confinement with GPS monitoring.

