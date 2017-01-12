Keep your kidneys healthy in 2017!

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) Over 122,000 Americans are in need of a kidney transplant, yet only about 10% will get one. Kara Robinson is the Development Coordinator and she told us a few ways we can keep our kidneys healthy.

Healthy Kidneys, Healthy Life

My Food Coach by NKF is designed to help you understand and manage all of your nutritional requirements, especially if you have kidney disease or other dietary concerns. Your health care professionals can help by providing important support and education about dietary requirements and modifications that could potentially slow the progression of kidney disease and improve your overall health.

My Food Coach by NKF offers personalized nutrition information for you and your family. You can search for recipes, ingredients and meals that fit your personal nutrition needs. You can also add your own recipes, check the nutritional content of your favorite dishes, build shopping lists, and create a personalized recipe box.

Roasted Red Pepper Dip

Ingredients 7 oz Roasted Red Peppers Jarred

1 clove Garlic

1 tablespoon Raw Ginger Root

1 pepper Jalapeno Peppers – Fresh

1 medium Spring Onions Or Scallions

2 teaspoon Soy Sauce – Lite

2 tablespoon Unseasoned Rice Wine Vinegar

1 tablespoon Honey

3 tablespoon Bread Crumbs – Plain Cooking Instructions It will take about 30 min to prepare and it can serve 6 people at 2 tablespoons per serving. You can use this as lunch, dinner, snack, appetizer or even a sauce/condiment.

Rinse peppers and pat dry. Chop garlic. Coarsely chop 1’ fresh ginger. Seed and chop jalapeno (wear gloves). Slice scallions. Combine roasted peppers, garlic, ginger, jalapeno, scallion, soy sauce, vinegar, honey, and bread crumbs in food processor until thick and smooth. If runny, add more bread crumbs, one tablespoon at a time Serve with renal-friendly vegetables like carrots and celery and low sodium crackers

STATISTICS:

Kidney disease is a major public health issue.

1 in 3 American adults is at risk for kidney disease.

1 in 9 American adults has kidney disease – and most don’t know it.

Kidney disease is the 9th leading cause of death in the United States.

Of 118,000 Americans on the waiting list for a lifesaving organ transplant, more than 96,000 need a kidney. Fewer than 17,000 people receive one each year.

To register, or for more informationm visit KidneyWalk.org.

TEAM KIDNEY:

Team Kidney is the challenge program for NKF where you can run, jump, ride, swim – anything that makes you sweat – to raise funds to enhance the lives of everyone with or at risk of kidney disease. Whether you participate in honor of someone or you yourself have kidney disease, Team Kidney will be with you every step of the way. Contact Rob Gerowe for more information at 203-439-7912 ext 222 or rob.gerowe@kidney.org website: revise this link: http://donate.kidney.org/NUHartfordMarathon to new link: http://team.kidney.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.event&eventID=512 or www.goteamkidney.org

NATIONAL KIDNEY FOUNDATION (NKF):

NKF was founded in 1950 by Mr. and Mrs. Harry DeBold.

The National Kidney Foundation (NKF) is dedicated to preventing kidney disease, improving the health and well-being of individuals and families affected by kidney disease and increasing the availability of organs for transplantation.

With local offices nationwide, the NKF conducts extensive public, patient and professional education, provides screenings to detect kidney disease early on, promotes organ donation and advocates for patients through legislative action.